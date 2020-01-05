Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $3.61 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $74,711.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00048623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00189743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.01500796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 782,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,469 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

