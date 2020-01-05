Tellor Hits Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00048904 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $69,742.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01478978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 778,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,344 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

