Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. G.Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

TMHC opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

