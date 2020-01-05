Switcheo Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,076.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

