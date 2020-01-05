Swipe Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.53 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00020076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a market capitalization of $91.53 million and $16.22 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00189409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.01505986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00122773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024414 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

