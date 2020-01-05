SunTrust Banks Increases Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $60.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $282,453.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,031,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,426,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

