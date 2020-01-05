SunTrust Banks Boosts Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Price Target to $47.00

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

HWC stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,363 shares during the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

