Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:INN opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $130,000.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

