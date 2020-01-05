Stephens Boosts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $713.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target raised by Stephens from $616.00 to $713.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $601.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $635.58.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $626.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $329.11 and a fifty-two week high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,377,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

