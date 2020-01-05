STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Stephens currently has a $56.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $55,294.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,347.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $1,763,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $2,635,130. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

