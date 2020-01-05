Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPAR. Sidoti boosted their target price on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of SPAR opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. Spartan Motors’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $675,000. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spartan Motors (SPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.