Slack (NYSE:WORK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on WORK. Mizuho increased their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Slack to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.05.

WORK stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Allen Shim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,846 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $11,803,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $4,350,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

