Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given News Impact Score of 4.57

News stories about Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been trending extremely positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Skyworks Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 4.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Skyworks Solutions’ score:

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,798. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.