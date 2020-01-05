SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SINA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SINA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. SINA has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SINA will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SINA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SINA by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SINA by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SINA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SINA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SINA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

