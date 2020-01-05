Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report sales of $484.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $475.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $524.03 million. Shopify posted sales of $343.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $350.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.29. 1,031,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,113. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.15 and a 200 day moving average of $339.49. Shopify has a 1-year low of $133.16 and a 1-year high of $416.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of -662.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

