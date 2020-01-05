SelfSell Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. SelfSell has a total market cap of $61,749.00 and approximately $9,260.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SelfSell has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036104 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

