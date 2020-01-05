Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Saipem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Saipem has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

