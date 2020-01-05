Sai Trading Up 0.8% This Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.05944155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001278 BTC.

About Sai

Sai (DAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.