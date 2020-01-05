SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.0243 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $674,093.00 and $54.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057011 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00701447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00239253 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004532 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00083658 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

