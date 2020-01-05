Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. HSBC reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,306.50 ($30.34) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,223.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,354.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

