Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.54.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of ROOT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Roots has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$4.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 million and a PE ratio of 102.50.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.