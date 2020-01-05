Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives $193.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,575 shares of company stock worth $8,271,569. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,934,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,154. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $207.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.66. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

