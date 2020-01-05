Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 310.42.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 315 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 328 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 355 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.