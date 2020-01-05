Reviewing Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and SSE PLC/S (NYSE:SSEZY)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

This table compares Portland General Electric and SSE PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $1.99 billion 2.46 $212.00 million $2.37 23.11 SSE PLC/S $9.55 billion 2.06 $1.85 billion $0.87 21.64

SSE PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. SSE PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric and SSE PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 0 1 1 0 2.50 SSE PLC/S 0 5 2 0 2.29

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Portland General Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than SSE PLC/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SSE PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and SSE PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 9.62% 7.95% 2.51% SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Portland General Electric pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSE PLC/S pays out 190.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats SSE PLC/S on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About SSE PLC/S

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.