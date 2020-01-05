Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Retrophin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $595.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,937.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 19.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

