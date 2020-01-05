Request Tops 1-Day Volume of $819,639.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Request has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $819,639.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.05944155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025459 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, WazirX, IDEX, Gate.io, CoinPlace, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Coineal, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Binance, Radar Relay, Koinex, GOPAX, DDEX, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.