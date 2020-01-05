Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.14.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.04, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Repligen by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

