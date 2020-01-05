Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to report $18.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.55 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $17.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year sales of $99.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.10 million to $100.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.02 million, with estimates ranging from $115.14 million to $116.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million.

REPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,346 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 11.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 209,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

