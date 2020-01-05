Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of QTRX opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $35,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,559.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $84,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $353,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

