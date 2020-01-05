Qiagen’s (QGEN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Qiagen has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 1,385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 159,988 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Qiagen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,395,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

