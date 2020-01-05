Qbao Hits Market Capitalization of $289,842.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, EXX and CoinEgg. Qbao has a market cap of $289,842.00 and approximately $2,245.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000250 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

