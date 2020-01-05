ProxyNode (PRX) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $77,385.00 and $142.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00694332 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000829 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001132 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 147,656,943 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.