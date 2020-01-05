Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €16.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.34 ($19.00).

A number of brokerages have commented on PSM. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

ETR PSM traded down €0.41 ($0.48) on Friday, reaching €13.63 ($15.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.08. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 1-year high of €16.99 ($19.75). The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.