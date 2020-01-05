Populous Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00004774 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, OKEx and CoinExchange. Populous has a total market capitalization of $19.09 million and $3.50 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.01475706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, Binance, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Livecoin, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

