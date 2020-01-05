Populous Price Tops $0.36 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004861 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx and Kucoin. Populous has a market cap of $19.19 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00189743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.01500796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LATOKEN, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Binance, DragonEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

