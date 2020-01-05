Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PJC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research began coverage on Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:PJC opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. Piper Jaffray Companies has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

