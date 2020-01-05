PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $34.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,628 shares of company stock worth $7,227,061. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 238,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.