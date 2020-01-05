Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTON. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Peloton has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $37.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

