Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ORN has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial set a $7.10 target price on Orion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 103.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 289.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,828 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,387,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 348,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

