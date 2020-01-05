Origin Sport (ORS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.89 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $3.89 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013452 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

