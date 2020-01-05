Ontology Market Capitalization Hits $346.64 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $346.64 million and approximately $60.49 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Koinex, Binance, Bitbns, OKEx, Gate.io, Upbit, BCEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Hotbit, Indodax and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

