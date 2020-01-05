Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Oil States International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oil States International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of OIS opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,079,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 61.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.