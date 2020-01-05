Odyssey 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $141,249.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Gate.io. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $141,249.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,682,122,960 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, LBank, Bittrex, CoinTiger, FCoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

