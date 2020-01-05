Nxt Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. Nxt has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Indodax, Livecoin, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit, SouthXchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

