Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Noble stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,395. Noble has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $318.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.52.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. Noble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the third quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Noble by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble by 40.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Noble by 40.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

