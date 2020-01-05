NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 87.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $878,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 1,193,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,291,000 after buying an additional 937,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 357.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,261,000 after buying an additional 775,940 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.