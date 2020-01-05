Nebulas (NAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.08 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004892 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Gate.io and BCEX. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and $2.56 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.05985821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,964,883 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Neraex, Gate.io, Allcoin, Binance, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

