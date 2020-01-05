nDEX Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. nDEX has a total market cap of $3,871.00 and approximately $15,769.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

