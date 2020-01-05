Nano (NANO) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Nano has a market cap of $88.07 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00008807 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Nanex and RightBTC. In the last week, Nano has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,503.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.01815843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.03005403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00578402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00682938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00065138 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00408970 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Nanex, OKEx, Kucoin, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Coindeal, RightBTC, Koinex, HitBTC, Binance, CoinFalcon, Bitinka and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

