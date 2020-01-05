Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323 ($4.25).
A number of research firms recently commented on MGAM. Bank of America reduced their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Advanced Materials to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
In other news, insider Helen Bunch acquired 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.07 ($3,903.01). Also, insider Laurence Mulliez acquired 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.