Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323 ($4.25).

A number of research firms recently commented on MGAM. Bank of America reduced their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Advanced Materials to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, insider Helen Bunch acquired 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.07 ($3,903.01). Also, insider Laurence Mulliez acquired 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 312 ($4.10). 309,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $890.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.58.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

